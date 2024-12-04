Minister Kicks Off Free Medical Outreach In Benue

Share

By Cephas Iorhemen

Apparently worried by the dwindling health situation of the people of Benue State, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has flagged-off a Free Medical Outreach to address the health needs of the people of Gboko Local Government Area, where over 1,000 people are beneficiaries.

Speaking at the two-day event, the Minister said the outreach would help the beneficiaries get immediate and quality medical attention at no cost.

Utsev, who spoke via Mr John Ngoigyo, explained that the intervention became inevitable as it is intended to support those with health needs but who could not seek medical attention in hospitals.

The Minister advised both traditional rulers and community leaders to pass the information to their subjects and generality of the people of the state to take advantage of the outreach in order to be part of the programme.

He further admonished the people to sustain their prayers for President Bola Tinubu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who he said have good intentions for Benue State.

“This has been demonstrated by various projects brought to the state L, which include the approval of the construction of a dam in the state to facilitate irrigation farming, as well as the revival of the Ameladu Water Works in Gboko to address the issue of water scarcity.”

