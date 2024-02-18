Minister, IPPG, Shell, NUPRC Chairmen, Others To Speak At NIES 2024

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; the Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG)/Waltersmith Group, Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa; Country Chair/CEO of Shell Companies in Nigeria/Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), Mr. Osagie Okunbor, and Commission Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe is among the experts who are slated to discuss industry challenges and proffer solutions at the upcoming 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024).

According to a statement on Sunday, one of the innovations of the upcoming NIES 2024 is the introduction of a new session tagged the Nigerian Petroleum Producers’ Forum with the sub-theme, “Innovation, Collaboration, and Resilience: Empowering Independent Producers in the Dynamic Energy Era.”

It stated that the session will be a platform for industry leaders to address critical challenges and opportunities facing independent energy producers and will feature distinguished speakers who will share insights and perspectives on navigating the evolving energy landscape.

The panellists, comprising industry experts and executives, include Mr Adegbite Falade, CEO, Aradel Holdings Plc, Mr. Henry Mankiti, CEO, Sahara Energy, Mr. Austin Avuru, Executive Chairman, Platform Petroleum Ltd/Chairman, AA Holdings Limited, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, CEO, TotalEnergies, Mr. Shane Harris, CEO, ExxonMobil Nigeria, Mr. Adewale Tinubu, GCEO, Oando Plc, Mr. Rick Kennedy, Chairman/MD, Chevron Nigeria, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President (E & P), NNPC Limited.

Chief Executive, Brevity Anderson, James Shindi, who is the event organizer said: “The objective of the Nigerian Petroleum Producers’ Forum session at NIES 2024 is to drive cooperation and collaboration among industry leaders to address the pressing challenges and opportunities in Nigeria’s energy sector. This innovative platform will empower independent producers and foster a resilient energy landscape for sustainable growth

“The session will address various focus areas, including discussing the current challenges faced by independent energy producers; identifying actionable strategies to promote innovation, collaboration, and resilience among independent producers; exploring innovative approaches to enhance their competitiveness and sustainability; highlighting the importance of collaboration among stakeholders for mutual benefit; identifying policy interventions to support independent producers in navigating the dynamic energy era; making practical inputs for policymakers to formulate supportive policies and regulations for the independent energy sector; sharing best practices and success stories from different regions.

“The Nigerian Petroleum Producers’ Forum aims to foster dialogue, facilitate knowledge sharing, and drive collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the sustainable growth of the independent energy sector in Nigeria.”