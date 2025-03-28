Minister Inspects NAHCON’s Facilities In S’Arabia Ahead 2025 Hajj

Share

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has inspected the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s (NAHCON) medical facilities in Makkah, Saudi Arabia ahead of the 2025 Hajj exercise.

The Minister visit signaling a transformative era in federal dedication to pilgrim healthcare. During his pivotal visit to NAHCON’s Ummul-Jud office, Minister Pate assured comprehensive governmental support aimed at confronting critical healthcare challenges that Nigerian pilgrims often face.

His statement underscored a profound federal resolve, reflecting heightened prioritization of pilgrim welfare by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Our commitment is clear,” Minister Pate affirmed during strategic discussions with NAHCON officials. “Given the global health landscape ranging from meningitis outbreaks to polio concerns it is imperative we meet and exceed Saudi Arabia’s health requirements.

Ensuring credible vaccination documentation, including yellow cards for all Nigerian pilgrims, is non-negotiable.”

He said. Accompanied by senior health ministry delegates, Minister Pate conducted thorough inspections of NAHCON’s ambulance fleet, reviewed medical supplies inventories, and assessed equipment readiness at Nigerian health clinics in Saudi Arabia.

The visit highlighted key areas for improvement, including increasing availability of essential medicines, vaccines, medical apparatus, and operational ambulances.

NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, lauded the Minister’s initiative, emphasizing its significance: “Your presence and involvement signify an extraordinary commitment that bolsters confidence in our healthcare delivery.

This unprecedented engagement will undeniably facilitate a smoother and safer 2025 Hajj experience for our pilgrims.”

Given the participation of approximately 70,000 Nigerians annually in the sacred pilgrimage, Minister Pate’s direct engagement underscores an essential advancement in governmental oversight and proactive healthcare planning.

He also addressed emerging concerns, notably climate-induced extreme hot weather during the 2025 upcoming Hajj, committing to proactive measures to safeguard pilgrims’ health and well-being.

This landmark inspection fosters enhanced interagency collaboration between Nigeria’s Health Ministry and NAHCON, ensuring Nigerian pilgrims receive exceptional medical care during their spiritual journey.

NAHCON reiterates its unwavering dedication to transparency, exceptional service delivery, and the continuous enhancement of pilgrim welfare.

The inspections were conducted by the Honorable Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, accompanied by NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, Commissioner Operations, PRSILS and PPMF, Prince Anofi’u Olanrewaju Elegusi, Professor Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal; Prince AbdulRazaq Aliyu, and the Board Member representing the Federal Health Ministry Dr. Sa’edu Ahmad Dumbulwa.

Also in attendance were Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Muhammad Mustapha Ali, Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, Saudi liaison officer Abubakar Lamin and other Commission’s staff.

