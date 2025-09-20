Minister Inspects N761bn Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road Project

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, on Saturday inspected the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road works, with a total cost of N761 billion.

According to the Minister, the construction will be completed by June 2026, as he gave a breakdown of the road into sections 1, 2 and 3.

Speaking at the inspection site, Umahi said, “Saturday has been designated for site inspection. Without proper site supervision, much cannot be achieved. We can’t stay in the office and know what is going on in the field. Site inspection and sharing ideas are key to the success of any engineering project.

“We have informed the President that the time of completion for the project is 14 months for sections 1 and 3, and 2.

“For sections 1 and 3, a total of 118 kilometres was given at a total price of 252 billion, the President has paid 30 per cent, which is around 60 billion. Section 2 is about 72 kilometres by 2, which is reinforced concrete, and 15 kilometres is going to be on flexible asphalt pavement. Total cost is #507 billion, and 30 per cent has been paid, which is over 150 billion.

“If we combine the two projects up to Kano, it is about #761 billion, which is highly courageous, and I commend the President for his interest in building these roads.

“We tagged the project as rebuilding the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road by President Bola Tinubu. He has so much passion that the road be completed and he’s funding it as a priority project.”

Further speaking, the Minister said, “We are happy that the section is completed on concrete. Before, it was the construction of a road, which lasted for 10 years; now we are building roads.

“We are very happy and assured that the roads being built by the present Administration will last for over a hundred years, and it is a legacy we will leave for incoming generations, as there will be no need for rebuilding those roads again. This explains why we have to talk to the contractors to do a good job.

“The President has directed that we replicate what we have in the West around here with all accompanying facilities, and we will do his bidding.

“We want to commend the contractors, and we also want to frown seriously because my integrity is at stake if we don’t complete the project in 14 months.

“We want to urge Nigerians and young engineers to understand the new trend and innovation in road construction.

“The President has directed that no NNPC project should be stopped. We are going to prioritise it, we are going to put forward what a contractor will do in the next year, and we are going to be working on milestones and not on certificates.

“Roads and Bridges are the indicators that grow our GDP; it is on this GDP that other sectors of our economy grow based on durable roads and Bridges.”