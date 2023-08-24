Minister Inspects Mko Stadium, Appoints Media Aide

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh undertook an inspection tour of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja yesterday, to assess the state of facilities in the edifice.

The minister, alongside the ministry’s permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar were led by the Director of Facilities and Stadium Management at the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, Engr. Alanamu Abolore, as he inspected all packages of the stadium.

Enoh visited the mainbowl of the stadium, the Velodrome, the facility building, the athletes’ hostel, the Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD), the Power Technical Building, as well as other facilities in the edifice.

Addressing newsmen during the tour, the minister stated that “We embarked on this tour because whatever one wants to do, we have to do it from a standpoint of knowledge, and that is what I am doing. Yesterday (Tuesday) was my first day at work and I had the opportunity to take reports and briefings from all the departments, after which I left the office at about 10 p.m. We are trying to be as systematic as we can, with the process.

“Facilities and infrastructures are a key component of sports, as they are variables that drive both elite performance and grassroots development,” Enoh added. “It is therefore very important that we get it right.

We must maintain the current infrastructures that we have, and look towards making them better, to match what we have across the world.” Meanwhile, Enoh has approved the reappointment of Mr. Kola Daniel as his Special Assistant on Media, with effect from August 22, 2023. Kola Daniel joins the Minister.