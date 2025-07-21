Minister Inspects Damaged Flyover At Keffi, Assigns Contractor For Repair

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has inspected the damaged flyover at Keffi, Nassarawa State caused by an overburdened truck carrying an excavator.

According to statement from the Directors of Press and Public Relations Ministry of Works, Mohammed Ahmed, “The impact of the collision completely dislodged one of the beams and damaged two (2) others.

The on-the-spot assessment was undertaken today, Sunday, July 20th, 2025.” According to him also, the Minister has engaged the the services of CGC (Nigeria) Limited, the contractor currently working in the FCT, to urgently begin the repair.

The minister, who was accompanied by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mal. Mohammed A. Ahmed, the Deputy Director, Design and Bridges, Engr. Musa Seidu, Federal Controller of Works, FCT, Engr. Yakubu Usman and other officials disclosed that he had directed the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi, along with a team of engineers, to visit the damaged infrastructure on the day of the incident.