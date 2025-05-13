Minister Increases President’s Oil Target For NNPC Ltd

Share

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri has said that he has set a higher crude oil production target for the new management team of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) than the target set by President Bola Tinubu.

Lokpobiri who spoke on the sidelines of the recently concluded Oil Technology Conference Africa Energy Forum in United States said he has set a target of 2.5 million barrels daily by the end of this year for the NNPC Ltd.

Recall that when Tinubu dissolved the old management of NNPC Ltd led by Mallam Mele Kyari and appointed the new management led by Mr. Bashir Ojulari, he gave a target of 2 million bpd.

But Lokpobiri said the new target of 2.5mbpd would be easy to hit based on the fact that Nigeria reached the same level of production during the pandemic despite the lack of any targeted investments in oil production growth.

He said: ““When the new NNPC management visited me, I increased their oil production target to 2.5 million bpd from the initial two million barrels given to them by the President.

“The 2.5 million bpd oil production is easily realisable because all the bottlenecks against our oil production are being addressed.”

The minister said the problems of pipeline vandalism and oil theft in the Niger Delta are also being addressed, which should facilitate production growth.

This just leaves one problem: OPEC+ production control commitments. In this, Nigeria is in luck as Saudi Arabia recently reversed its course, switching from production control to growth.

