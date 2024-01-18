Minister Inaugurates Women Empowerment Scheme

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Uju Kenedy-Ohaneye, has inaugurated a new unit at SMEDAN headquarters, dedicated to supporting women and youth entrepreneurship. This initiative aims to address challenges faced by women in the MSME sector, as highlighted by SMEDAN’s Director General, Mr Charles Odii. In a press statement by Moshood Lawal, Head of Corporate Affairs at SMEDAN, it was emphasised that women made up a significant portion of MSME operators in Nigeria, encountering various obstacles hindering their progress.

The newly established unit will not only identify and address these barriers but also offer mentorship for women and youth entrepreneurs. Additionally, a percentage of SMEDAN’s intervention programmes will be earmarked for these crucial groups. During her address to women and youth entrepreneurs, Kenedy-Ohaneye pledged full support from her Ministry and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to eliminate these barriers. She commended SMEDAN’s director general for his commendable initiatives and expressed her satisfaction with the opportunities provided for women and youth in Nigeria.

The Minister reaffirmed her commitment to collaborate with SMEDAN in promoting women-owned businesses through policy development, advocacy, and the promotion of the “Buy Nigeria” initiative. As part of her visit, she toured SMED- AN’s Common Facility Centres for garments and furniture.