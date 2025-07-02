Minister Inaugurates NIMASA, NIWA’s Governing Boards

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has inaugurated the governing boards of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) on Wednesday in Abuja.

At the dual ceremony held at the ministry’s conference room, Oyetola described the inauguration as a significant milestone in the ongoing effort by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to reposition the maritime sector for maximum national impact.

He noted that the exercise represented not merely a routine constitutional process, but a vital step in consolidating the structures that will drive the marine and blue economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to unlocking the immense potential of Nigeria’s maritime domain for economic growth, environmental sustainability, and national development.

The minister’s Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Dr. Bolaji Akinola said in a statement that the minister highlighted Nigeria’s strategic maritime position along the Gulf of Guinea and an expansive 850-kilometre coastline, noting the country’s potential to benefit substantially from activities such as shipping, fisheries, marine biotechnology, offshore energy and coastal tourism.

He recalled that it was in recognition of these opportunities that President Tinubu, in 2023, established the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to provide focused leadership, regulation and promotion of the country’s ocean-based economy.

Also, Oyetola outlined the critical mandate of the agency, which includes maritime safety, labour regulation, marine environmental protection and capacity development, emphasising that the board’s role was to formulate policies and provide oversight for the agency’s operations, without interfering in its day-to-day management.

Oyetola reiterated President Tinubu’s clear directive that the responsibilities of governing boards are strictly non-executive and policy-focused, urging the board to operate in the national interest, with integrity, professionalism, and transparency.

The minister then proceeded to officially inaugurate the NIMASA board, chaired by Yusuf Abubakar.

Other members include Babatunde Bombata representing the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Emmanuel Nosakhare Igbinosun, Rear Admiral P.C. Nwatu representing the Nigerian Navy, Arc. Yinusa Yakubu, Fedelis Lorkoso Agbir, Iroghama Blessing Ogbeifun, and Dr. Dayo Mobereola, the Director General.

Other members of the Board include Hon. Chudi Offodile, Executive Director, Finance and Administration; Engr. Fatai Taye Adeyemi, Executive Director, Operations; and Mr. Jibril Abba, Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Service.

In his response on behalf of the board, the Chairman, Yusuf Abubakar, expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve, describing the appointment as not just a privilege, but a call to national duty.

Abubakar also thanked Oyetola for his leadership and for the confidence reposed in the board.

He assured that the board would work closely with the NIMASA management team to foster transparency, innovation and professionalism, in line with the strategic vision of the Federal Government.

He pledged the board’s full alignment with the Minister’s policy direction, noting that the team would work collaboratively and diligently to realise the goals of a secure and prosperous maritime domain for Nigeria.

The minister also inaugurated the governing board of NIWA, which he described as another critical pillar in Nigeria’s maritime and transport architecture.

He said that the new board comes at a time when effective institutional leadership was needed to drive infrastructure development, regulate inland water activities, promote water transport and support economic integration across regions.

Oyetola reminded the NIWA board that their role is to provide strategic policy guidance and supervision, in accordance with the NIWA Act, while operational execution remains the responsibility of the managing director and the management team.

He drew attention to both the NIWA Act and relevant sections of the Public Service Rules and Public Procurement Act, which underscore the distinction between governance and management, advising the board to approach its duties with discipline, professionalism, and a clear understanding of institutional boundaries, adding that national interest and development must guide every decision.

He inaugurated the NIWA board, chaired by Hon. Musa Sarki Adar.

Other members include Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, who also serves as the Managing Director; Mr. Hussaini Shettima; Mr. Jeminiwa Adewale Charles; Dr. Ndidi Jenifer Ozegbe; Engr. Prof. Sadiq Z. Abubakar; Surv. Kunle Olugbemiro; Capt. Tajudeen Alao; Mr. Dele Kelvin Oye; Capt. Jerome Angwunwe; and Hon. Hoplyn Euore Ayu.

Speaking on behalf of the NIWA Board, the Chairman, Hon. Musa Sarki Adar, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the trust placed in them.

He praised the Minister for his guidance and pledged the commitment of the board to give their best in the service of the nation. He promised that the NIWA Board would work harmoniously with the management and operate within its mandate to ensure the authority fulfils its role in facilitating inland waterways transportation and economic connectivity.