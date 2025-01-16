Minister Inaugurates C’ttee To Review Boat Operations In Nigeria

Share

Worried by the incessant boat mishaps on Nigeria’s waterways, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has set up a seven-man committee to review the operations of boat operators in the country.

In a meeting with the Minister in Abuja on Thursday with heads of agencies, Oyetola appointed the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji to head the committee, noting that it had become a matter of urgent concern, hence the need to proffer solutions to reduce the menace to the barest minimum.

The committee is expected to review and come up with recommendations and actionable plans that would checkmate the menace.

Expected to work with Oyebamiji in the committee are Dr Dayo Mobereola, the Director General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency(NIMASA), Prof. S. Abiodun, ED-NIOMR and Dr. A.M Sule, ED-NIFFR.

Other members include Dr. B.D.Olaosebikan, P-FCFFT, Prof. B. Fakinlede, TA-HM-FMMBE (member) and Mr. A. Offie, DD-IWW, who will act as the secretary.

The terms of reference to guide the committee include but are not limited to: a review of the existing commercial boat transport operations and assess boat mishaps and their causative factors, current boat operations safety & security compliance and existing boat specifications in relation to acceptable standards.

Also, the committee is expected to develop a comprehensive plan to address the findings from the assessment and guarantee safe commercial boat transport operations in coastal and inland waterways, develop standard design specifications for basic categories of commercial boats for coastal and inland waterways and consider any other related measures/issues as may be deemed appropriate for a safe and viable commercial boat operations in our coastal and Inland waterway transport system that would address incessant boat mishaps.

The committee has 21 days to complete the assignment and submit a comprehensive report to the ministry.

Share

Please follow and like us: