Minister: How inter-agency rivalry cost Nigeria ICAO audit

Minister of Aviation and A e r o s p a c e Develop ment, Festus Keyamo, has explained reasons why Nigeria performed abysmally poor at the recent Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), saying interagency rivalry among chief executive officers and lack of coordination cost the nation so much. Nigeria scored five points short of the 75 per cent benchmark, which in aviation is considered to be below pass mark of 75 per cent. It was the first time in 15 years the sector would fail the mandatory audit. However, it was given the statutory 60 to 90 days lifeline to close all identified gaps by the global aviation regulatory body. The audit, which puts the regulatory agencies to the test, examined the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The apex regulatory body scored 70 per cent in Effective Implementation (EI), at the end of the audit that was concluded on September 15, 2023 In response to questions from New Telegraph at the induction and signing of performance bond by recently appointed chief executive officers of the various aviation agencies in Abuja over the weekend, the minister said:“The problem has always been that of inter-agencies and rivalry because, at times, the NCAA DG says I don’t speak to the MD of FAAN because he needs FAAN to put some things in place before ICAO comes; and the MD of FAAN says you cannot give directives. This went on for months until ICAO arrived and, of course, we could not do well and had the type of score that we had. “When I came in, I said this cannot go on and I said, come and have your meetings with me. If NCAA comes up with anything, I will ask the MD of NAMA, FAAN to go and put it in place now. There will no longer be inter-agency rivalry so that we can move up on the rating by ICAO audit. The last time, South Africa scored 92 per cent and we scored 70 per cent. There will be meetings and the permanent secretary will be coordinating it. The date of the meeting should be communicated to you. The CEOs should get a focal person to work with us on the audit.” To forestall a repeat of the poor performance of the USOAP of the ICAO, the minister has set up a security oversight committee to be chaired by him to close the gaps in safety and security audit as Nigeria works to pass the audit which comes in March 2024.

“We have a security audit coming in March 2024. I think we should work very hard towards that. To make your work seamless, always adhere to financial regulations and administrative procedures, to mention but a few. Be sure of what you sign.” To actualise the five-point agenda for the growth of the Nigerian aviation value chain, the minister charged the newly appointed chief executive officers of agencies like the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NCAA, FAAN, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology and NiMet to form a new phase of partnership and collaboration, stressing that their commitment to excellence would shape the future of our ministry