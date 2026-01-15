Minister Hails Okpebholo’s Infrastructural Devt Drive

The Minister for Youth Development Ayodele Olawande yesterday praised Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo for his infrastructural development drive.

Olawande, who inspected several ongoing projects in the Benin metropolis alongside Okpebholo, said the people-oriented projects are capable of transforming lives in the state.

They inspected projects, including Temboga Road, Uteh Palace Road, the flyover at Ikpoba Hill, the gully erosion site on Obaseki Street in Ikpoba Hill, the flyover at Adesuwa Junction on Sapele Road and Etete Road.

The minister said despite criticism, the governor remains focused on developing Edo. He said: “The governor is doing so much in the area of infrastructural development. We have joined the governor to inspect projects in the state and the Okpebholo administration is getting projects done.”