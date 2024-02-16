Minister Hails Eagles As Nigeria Moves To 14 in FIFA Rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been congratulated by the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, for their impressive climb of 14 places in the latest FIFA men’s ranking released yesterday.

The rankings were released by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on February 15th, a few days after the conclusion of the AFCON. The Super Eagles made one of the highest movements of the month, rising 14 places to now sit as the 28th-best footballing nation in the world, up from their previous position of 42.

What’s even more impressive is that they moved from number six to three in Africa, with only Morocco and Senegal ahead of them. This is Nigeria’s highest ranking since the country won the AFCON in 2013, and it can be attributed to their impressive performance at this year’s edition of the continental.