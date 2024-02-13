Minister grants Air Peace approval to fly to New York

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has approved the request of Air Peace and authorided the carrier to operate commercial international flights into and out of John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, United States of America. Air Peace had in a letter dated January 12, 2024, written a letter to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, requesting approval to operate to New York. A letter dated February 9, 2024, with reference number FMA/ ATMD/0186/S.5/X/696 and entitled, ‘Conveyance of approval to Messrs Air Peace Limited to operate commercial international flight operations into and out of New York,” stated that the granting of the request is in line with the subsisting ‘Open Skies’ agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the government of the United States of America.

The letter, which was signed by Director, Air Transport Management, H.T. Ejibunu, stated in part: “I am directed to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated January 12, 2024, on the above subject and convey Honourable Minister’s approval for the designation of Air Peace Limited to operate commercial international flights into and out of John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, United States of America.” “This is in line with the subsisting ‘Open Skies’ agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the government of the United States of America. “Consequently, your airline is being advised to liaise with the Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA) of the United States of America for documentation before commencement of scheduled flight operations. However, the airline is required to comply with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs) 2023 part 18.5.11 by taking further necessary steps to liaise with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the requirements. Kindly note that the approval has been communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its further necessary action,” it added.