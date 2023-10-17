Minister gives NFF 12-month ultimatum to expand Congress

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has called for the expansion of the Nigerian Football Federation’s (NFF) Congress, in order to accommodate other relevant stakeholders and ensure proportional representation for the good of the game.

The Minister asserted that football’s economic, social and cultural value to Nigeria and its citizens means that whatever needs to be done for the development of the game should be undertaken in the interest of the nation.

“There should be an expansion of the NFF’s Congress to accommodate other stakeholders,” he said. “NFF’s Congress should be such that it is proportionally representative enough of all interests for the good of the game.”

He added that Nigeria’s football legislation should be adaptive to the uniqueness of the country’s composition and factors peculiar to it.