Minister: Gender Inclusion Key To Trade Policy

Share

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has stated the reason for mainstreaming gender inclusion in industrial and trade policy.

Oduwole made this known on Thursday in Lagos at The Covenant Nation Platform Africa Women in Leadership and Women in Business Conference.

The minister noted that women, when equipped with the tools, networks and opportunities, do not just participate; they lead, grow, and multiply value. She added that women in leadership positions were more likely to prioritise collaboration, invest in social infrastructure, and lead with empathy and inclusion.

Oduwole noted that companies with more women in leadership outperformed their peers and countries with more inclusive policies grow faster and more equitably. “Leadership is not a gendered gift, but the absence of women in leadership is a loss, not just for women, but for society.

“That is why I have mainstreamed gender inclusion in industrial and trade policy. “Whether we are designing Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) support funds, shaping trade facilitation strategies, or negotiating under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), we must ask: where are the women? This is because that is smart economics.

“The business of the future is female and Africa’s future will be driven by women in business,” she said. Oduwole stated that while women account for nearly 60 per cent of Africa’s self-employed population, they face systemic barriers in accessing finance, markets and formal structures.

According to her, as Africa rethinks, the continent must begin to reimagine an economy that truly works for women. She said the continent must be guided by a system where startup capital does not require collateral women are statistically less likely to own, and where policies are not gender-blind but gender-intentional.

“It must be supported by a system where leadership is not something women have to prove they are worthy of, but something we collectively cultivate, mentor and support at every level,” she said. Oduwole said that her leadership journey had been shaped by a deep commitment to driving transformative change and impact within Nigeria’s economic growth.

She noted that her strong foundation in financial systems and business strategy provided a clear lens into how capital moved and how economic structures shaped national development.

“Together, these experiences have shaped my approach to leadership; rooted in evidence, equity, and a belief in Africa’s capacity to compete and thrive globally.

“I hope my leadership legacy reflects the power of systemic change, and I want to be remembered for caring enough to sacrifice many things to build a more resilient, equitable and sustainable business environment in Nigeria and Africa,” she said. Oduwole also advised women to henceforth mentor with intention, collaborate across borders and lead with purpose.

Share