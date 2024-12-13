Minister: Gender-Based Violence Impediment To Nation’s Devt

Share

Gender-Based

Violence (GBV) represents a critical barrier to development globally. It is the most extreme manifestation of gender inequality and the most prevalent form of violence worldwide, affecting the well-being and productivity of individual survivors, families and communities, often across generations.

The efforts to combat violence against women are an ongoing struggle for the rights and dignity of every woman and man.

Research and data continue to show the alarming prevalence of violence, with one in three women worldwide experiencing physical or sexual violence, most often by an intimate partner.

These numbers tell the lives and realities of women whose potentials are stifled by violence and discrimination. It is on this note that the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described the fight against gender-based violence as a battle for the soul of our society, which we must win.

“My expectation therefore, is that this 2024 16 Days of Activism Against GenderBased Violence will be a rallying moment to unite our efforts, amplify our voices, demand action, and strengthen our resolve to end violence against women and girls in all its ramification in Nigeria,” she said.

Activism

Sixteen days of Activism is a global campaign, which starts on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10 – Human Rights Day.

The minister tasked stakeholders that the 16 days of activism should not be seen as just another calendar event but serves as a stark reminder that violence against women and girls is not inevitable, but preventable.

“When I consider the amount of work ahead and compare it with the unwavering commitment and political will demonstrated by President Bola Tinubu and Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady, I am filled with confidence and hope.

With their steadfast resolve and the support they have shown, I am confident that we can accelerate our efforts and achieve unprecedented progress,” she said.

She thanked them for entrusting her with the responsibility of leading the all-important Ministry of Women’s Affairs, at such a critical moment in our nation’s history, to drive initiatives that empower women, protect children, and promote inclusivity under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Theme

This year’s theme: ‘Unite Campaign: Towards Beijing to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls’, is particularly significant and reminds nations of the commitments made almost 30 years ago at the 4th World Conference on Women in Beijing, China.

That historic Conference started a global movement toward gender equality, and its declaration, popularly referred to as the ‘Beijing Platform for Action’ with its 12 thematic areas still serves as the blueprint for a world free from discrimination and violence.

“The UNiTE campaign utilises the colour orange as a unifying theme running through all its global activities. The orange colour combines yellow and red to present optimism, positive energy and a brighter future, free from violence against women and girls.

Let me assure you, that this occasion provides us yet another opportunity to renew those commitments and take deliberate action to protect the rights, safety, and dignity of women and girls across Nigeria.

Genderbased violence is not just a women’s issue; it is a societal issue, a human rights issue, and an impediment to our nation’s development. “As you are already aware, the statistics before us on gender-based violence in Nigeria remain deeply troubling.

Even as we embark on this campaign, somewhere in a community, a little child has just been violated, a woman has just been abused, and a young girl’s life is at risk, all for no just cause.

Current Reports indicate that 30% of Nigerian women and girls aged between 15 to 49 have experienced physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives. “This violence occurs not only in homes, but extends to schools, workplaces, and communities.

Violence does not know any tribe or creed; it cuts across social and economic boundaries. It affects both young and old. The most vulnerable; our young girls, women in conflict-affected areas, and those living with disabilities face even greater risks.

“The growing trend is unacceptable and represents a gross violation of human rights and undermines the very fabric of our society. It prevents women and girls from achieving their full potential and hinders our nation’s progress toward inclusive development.

“As we observe the 2024 Unite Campaign in Nigeria, we must collectively adopt a multisectoral and multi-stakeholder approach to address this pervasive issue.

Our campaign will focus on key activities which include: Community Mobilisation and Education to enable us to intensify awareness campaigns to challenge harmful cultural norms, stereotypes, and practices that perpetuate violence. No doubt, prevention begins with education.

We will continuously engage traditional and religious leaders as community gatekeepers. “We will strengthen legislation and policy Implementation.

We are glad to note that as of today, Bauchi State has finally domesticated the Child Rights Act (CRA 2003) bringing the total to all 36 states, while 35 states have domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015.

“We commend the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and their spouses, as well as state Assemblies for this milestone. However, domestication is the starting point, effective implementation of the laws is important across all states.

This includes addressing gaps in enforcement and ensuring access to justice for survivors.”

Support systems

The minister informed that survivors need support systems that include access to medical care, psychosocial support, safe spaces, and economic empowerment opportunities.

“I am happy to note that there are currently 47 Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) spread across 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory to receive free medical, counselling and support services.

We are also working towards the establishment of psychosocial support centres and expansion of these services nationwide. “Gender-based violence is not a women’s issue alone.

We must also deliberately engage men and boys as active allies in this fight. I invite you to also advocate and promote positive masculinity and challenge patriarchal attitudes.

We must work to foster a culture of respect and equality. To monitor and evaluate our progress, we will strengthen our data collection mechanisms.

Availability of accurate data will inform policies, programmes, and resource allocation while ensuring accountability at all levels.”

Speaking on the way forward, the minister said in a few days from now, the existing National Electronic Dashboard on GBV Data will be up and running.

“As we march towards the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration in 2025, it is important to note that the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs and its state counterparts, were statutorily established as the National mechanisms for the advancement of women, as a fall out of Beijing Conference to address the issues and concerns of women and children and to promote inclusion.

“Let me assure you that under my watch, the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs remains committed to upholding its coordinating role to ensure that the issues are properly synergised, documented for appropriate policy action, implementation and monitoring to ensure progress is achieved.

We must remain steadfast in our pursuit of a Nigeria where every woman and girl lives free from violence, fear, and discrimination. It is a necessity for our shared prosperity.

Violence against women and girls is preventable. “It is our collective responsibility as government agencies, civil society organisations, the private sector, the media, and individuals, the development partners and donor communities to join in these activities, to foster a sense of shared responsibility and a collective pursuit of a society free from Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“As we kick off this campaign today, let it mark the beginning of a stronger, more united effort to end gender-based violence in our country. When women and girls thrive, sustainable development is assured.”

