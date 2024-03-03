Minister: FG Has Set Aside N75bn For Local Manufacturers

The Federal Government has promised that the prevailing economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians would soon be a thing of the past.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who disclosed this yesterday on the occasion of National Director- ate of Employment (NDE) Special Day at the ongoing 45th Kaduna International Trade Fair, also added that the government has set aside N75 billion to support the manufacturing sector.

Represented by her Special Assistant, Administration, Paul Abuluba, the Minister said the administration of President Bola Tinubu has embarked on urgent actions to reverse the poor trend of the economy.

The Minister said, “The Presdent is hinged on the commitment to explore the full potential of the Nigerian economy by focusing on job creation, access to capital for macro, small and large businesses, the rule of law and the fight against hunger, poverty, and corruption.”

The minister also said, “The President is not unmindful of the hardships most Nigerians are en- meshed in, however, the difficult times are indeed temporary but the benefit will be permanent.

To this end, she said in recent times, the Federal Government had engagements with economic stakeholders especially manufacturers and entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

“We are very much aware of the problems and challenges that are uppermost in their minds: access to low-cost capital, multiple taxation, infrastructure issues, foreign exchange, export obstacles, among others.