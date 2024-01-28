Minister: FG Focusing On Tapping From $24TRN Maritime Domain Resources

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola has said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is focused on tapping substantially from the global maritime domain resources estimated at over $24 trillion, which support over 90 per cent of global trade and generating millions of jobs as part of deliberate measures to boost Nigeria’s economy. Speaking at the 2024 edition of International Customs Day with the theme: ‘Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose’, held in Lagos, Friday, the Minister also said that collaboration among stakeholders was germane in order to achieve dual purpose of trade facilitation and enhancing the security of the internal supply chain. In order to achieve these, he made a strong case for the integration of sustainability into the policies and strategies, boost investments in the ports, research, technology, and, most importantly, foster inclusive alliances among stakeholders and partners within the supply chain.

He listed the stakeholders to include the Nigerian Ports Authority, transporters, freight forwarders, shippers, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA, and the Nigeria Customs Service. According to him, the recent passage of the Nigeria Customs Act 2023 creates a favourable environment for trade, as it recognises opportunities, addresses challenges, and encourages partnership between the public and private sectors. Oyetola, who was Special Guest of Honour at the event, insists that as part of measures to optimise the opportunities created by the new enabling act, Customs must foster effective communication and collaborations with relevant stakeholders, which will ensure the overall success of the initiatives that will help unlock and optimise the vast potential inherent in the marine and blue economy, which will among several other benefits boost revenue generation.

This, according to him is given that this is an era of increased interdependence, which focuses on synergy among stakeholders While pledging the unwavering commitment of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy towards supporting collaborative engagements of the service with stakeholders in the international trade community, he argued that it is by doing so that the country can enhance her effectiveness in safeguarding her waterways and facilitating global trade. He however commended the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for his commitment towards stakeholders’ engagement and collaborations, adding that all such synergy should be geared towards a more sustainable use of oceans and coastal resources in line with efforts to advance the nation’s economic growth.

The Minister said: “The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy was established by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the goal of enhancing Nigeria’s economy by tapping into the vast potential of the maritime domain, valued at over US$24 trillion, supporting 90 per cent of global trade, and generating millions of jobs. “As it has been expressed by the Secretary General of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) in his message to the global customs community and their stakeholders, collaboration is germane in achieving trade facilitation and the security of the internal supply chain. To this end, we must integrate sustainability into policies and strategies, bolster investments in ports, research, and technology, and, most importantly, foster inclusive alliances among our stakeholders and partners, including the Nigerian Ports Authority, transporters, freight forwarders, shippers, NIMASA, and the Nigeria Customs Service.

Customs and its stakeholders must work hand in hand to ensure the overall success of initiatives that will help unlock the immense potential of collaboration and increase revenue generation. At this juncture, let me commend the leadership of Customs for agreeing to abandon the physical examination of cargoes at our ports and priotising the use of scanners. This development would not only increase revenue, it will ensure ports efficiency and competitiveness. And it will drastically reduce the cargo dwell time.” Meanwhile, the CGC, in his welcome remarks, reiterated the readiness of the management of the service under his watch to sustainably foster stakeholders’ collaborations, which he said had constituted a fulcrum of his administration’s agenda.