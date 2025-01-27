Minister: FG Committed To Facilitating Global Investment

Share

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to facilitate global investment strategic initiatives to boost the economy.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, made the commitment in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. Oduwole said the ministry and other relevant stakeholders were ready to ensure the successful engagement of the global investment strategic group initiative.

She explained that the global investment strategic group would focus on key priority sectors that drive Nigeria’s economic development, including infrastructure, technology, agriculture and energy. According to her, “this is to position Nigeria as a preferred hub for international investors.

“The initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and underscores the Administration’s commitment to fostering economic diversification and inclusive growth.”

Oduwole said the efforts would bring a transformational impact on Nigeria’s investment landscape by building trust and providing game-changing economic opportunities for the country.

She said the idea would also attract the world’s influential business leaders and investors, including Nigerian investors in the diaspora. According to her, strong transformative, high-impact projects in infrastructure, agriculture, technology and energy will enhance economic development.

The minister thanked Mr Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairperson, Global Infrastructure Partner, for his outstanding leadership at the cutting edge of global innovation and strategic investment. According to her, his continued commitment to Nigeria’s economic advancement is a strong signal for effective investment across the world.

Share

Please follow and like us: