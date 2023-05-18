New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Minister Explains Drop In Power Supply Nationwide, Calls REA Priority Agency

The Minister of State for Power, Jeddy Agba, has said the recent power outage in the country was cause by the inability of the power generating companies (GenCos) to access gas from the Natural Gas Company(NGC).

This came as the minister, who briefed journalists after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday, described the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) as a premium government outfit with projects all over the six geo-political zones of the country.

Assuring that the nation’s power supply has been re- stored, Agba said his ministry had prevailed on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to “augment gas supplies to distributors at the going local rate. Gas was sold to them at export rate, whose price differs and the collection is made on domestic rates.

So there was a differential and the argument, however, we had an agreement with the NNPCL and and Natural Gas Company to supply gas to GENCOs commencing from last week, and they are buying at local price not at the export price. So with that we hope in the very near future in a week or two, we should have improved generation and supply.”

On the administration’s investment and achievements with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the Minister described it as a priority agency, which has stamped its footprints in virtually all communities across the country.

