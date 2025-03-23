Minister, Envoy Meet As Egypt Seeks Collaboration With Nigeria

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to rural development through improved electricity access, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes electricity as a fundamental right for all Nigerians.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, during a meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohammed Fouad, in Abuja, according to a statement on Sunday by the Minister’s aide, Bolaji Tunji.

According to the statement, discussions between Adelabu and Fouad focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy expansion, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy and rural electrification.

Adelabu highlighted Nigeria’s efforts to connect remote rural areas to electricity through renewable energy initiatives, citing the economic challenges of extending the national grid to these regions.

Adelabu said many rural areas cannot be connected to the grid due to economic constraints, but the government remains committed to bridging this gap through renewable energy programs.

He said that Nigeria had secured significant investments, including $750 million from the World Bank’s DARES project and an additional $190 million from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), to support this initiative.

He emphasized Nigeria’s abundant renewable energy resources, including solar, wind, and hydroelectric potential, and expressed the government’s determination to harness these resources for sustainable energy access.

He also praised Egypt’s achievements in the energy sector, describing the country as a role model in energy infrastructure development.

He expressed Nigeria’s interest in learning from Egypt’s experience in energy generation, transmission, and distribution, adding that Egypt’s success led to engagements with Siemens to stabilize Nigeria’s power sector.

Adelabu noted that Egypt had made remarkable strides in energy transformation and that Nigeria was eager to collaborate and learn from its expertise.

He stressed that the government’s goal is to ensure reliable, stable, and affordable energy access for all Nigerians.

The Minister also outlined Nigeria’s progress in the power sector since he assumed office 17 months ago, noting that electricity access has been expanded to bridge noticeable gaps.

While acknowledging challenges in grid reliability, ageing infrastructure, and metering gaps, he stated that the government is addressing these issues through initiatives such as the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI).

Fouad expressed Egypt’s enthusiasm for collaborating with Nigeria, particularly in closing the metering gap and sharing best practices in energy access.

He emphasized the shared goals and mutual benefits of strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

He commended Adelabu’s commitment to expanding power access across Nigeria, especially through renewable energy projects.

He also revealed that Egypt aims to increase its renewable energy share from the current 14% to 42% by 2035, adding that Nigeria’s experience in renewable energy would be invaluable.

Fouad further stated that Nigeria and Egypt had previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on power projects and suggested activating it through virtual meetings and discussions to identify areas of mutual learning, particularly in renewable energy.

He explained that Egypt’s electricity is primarily generated from gas, similar to Nigeria’s, but both countries are also endowed with significant solar and wind resources that can drive renewable energy development.

He expressed Egypt’s desire for cooperation with Nigeria in this area and extended an invitation for further engagements to exchange ideas.

According to the statement, the meeting underscored the growing partnership between Nigeria and Egypt in advancing energy access and renewable energy development. Both nations are poised to leverage their shared resources and expertise for mutual growth.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

