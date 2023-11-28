Minister Empowers 500 Women With Grinding, Sewing Machines In Nasarawa

The Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, has empowered 500 women in Nasarawa State with grinding and sewing machines to improve their socio-economic lives and be self-reliance in the face of the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Distributing the items during a ceremony in Keffi, headquarters of Keffi Local Government Area of the state, Suleiman-Ibrahim said the action was in line with the goal of President Tinubu’s administration geared towards assisting small and medium-scale enterprises in the country.

She said ” President Bola Tinubu is determined to lift many Nigerians out of poverty, and the people of Nasarawa state will not be left out. By the grace of God, we will continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy throughout his tenure”

“The aim of distributing these machines today is to ensure that you all are self-reliant so that you can also contribute meaningfully to the growth of the society”

“This is just the beginning. More empowerment programmes will be held across the state in due time. Please do not sell the machines. They should be used for the benefit of your families and the Society”

She enjoined beneficiaries to make good use of the machines even as she called on the people of the state to continue to support President Tinubu’s led All Progressive Congress (APC) administration to succeed.

Also speaking, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and her Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, counterpart, Zephaniah Jisalo, both loaded the minister of state for police Affairs for empowering her people.

They urged the beneficiaries to utilise the equipment in order to motivate the minister to do more in providing assistance to them.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Hassana Lawal, thanked the minister for the empowerment initiative assuring that they will use the items wisely.