Minister, Edo First Lady Salute Sportsville as Awards Hold Today

As the annual Sports- ville Special Recognition Award is held today, several goodwill messages have continued to pour in for the organisers. From Abuja, the nation’s capital comes a special message from the number one person in sports administration, the Sports Minister, Sen John Enoh, who appreciated Sportsville for coming up with the award.

“I am happy an organisation like yours has come up with this programme to appreciate those who have contributed to the development of sports in the nation. This is a very good and noble initiative that deserves the support of all,” the Minister told Frank Ilaboya when he hosted him in his office last week in Abuja. From Benin, the First Lady of Edo State, Her Excellency, Mrs Betsy Obaseki has congratulated the Organisers for the credibility of the award.

“I am happy that you guys have kept the award going strong. I liked what I saw last year when I was honoured for promoting girl-child empowerment through the annual Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament.”