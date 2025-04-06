Minister Donates Relief Materials To Victims Of Bokkos Attacks

Share

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, has extended a helping hand to the victims of the recent attack in Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The attacks, which claimed several lives and destroyed homes and livelihoods, prompted Yilwatda to donate relief materials, including 600 bags of cement, 250 bags of rice, and 50 bundles of building zinc.

The Minister, represented by Jubril Banchir, donated the relief materials in Bokkos on Sunday and expressed his condolences and solidarity with the affected communities.

He acknowledged the immense pain and loss suffered by the families and individuals affected, stating, “There is no greater pain than the loss of family, neighbors, and entire communities to violence.”

While acknowledging that no material item can replace what has been lost, he hoped the support would bring some comfort as the community rebuilds.

“As your son and as your servant in government, I carry this grief with you. There is no greater pain than the loss of family, neighbors, and entire communities to violence. I mourn with every father, mother, child, and elder whose heart is heavy with loss today,” the Minister said.

“This tragedy touches me personally. As someone who knows this land and its people, I know your strength. I know your courage. I know that no matter how dark the night, the people of Bokkos will rise with the sun.

“In this moment of sorrow, may God comfort you. May He heal your wounds. May the souls of the departed rest in peace with the angels, and may God give rest to every broken heart.”

He prayed for God’s comfort, healing, and peace for the affected families and individuals.

The Minister reassured the community of his commitment to stand with them until they build a brighter and safer future.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the victims and affected communities, the National President of the Ron Development Association, Stephen Mallo, expressed appreciation for the Minister’s commitment to humanitarian causes.

Mallo commended the Minister for the donation of relief materials and prayed for God to continue opening more doors for him.

The delegation later visited the Acting Saf Ron Kulere of Bokkos Local Government, His Royal Highness Lawrence Aizad, and informed him of the donation.

The royal father appreciated the Minister’s gesture and prayed for his success.

