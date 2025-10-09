Minister Donates N50m To Empower Market Women In Plateau

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Prof Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, has donated N50 million to empower 400 market women in Plateau State, reaffirming his commitment to economic inclusion and grassroots development.

Yilwatda made the donation during a breakfast meeting with market women held at the Millennial International Event Centre, Jos, where he announced that N20 million would be distributed directly to women traders as cash grants, while N30 million would be used to establish a cooperative fund to promote sustainable business growth and financial independence among women entrepreneurs.

He said his support to the Women is part of the “Renewed Hope for Generation Next Empowerment Programme,” is designed to support women whose businesses have been affected by economic hardship and insecurity, aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for poverty reduction and social welfare.