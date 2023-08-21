Minister-Designate, Tunji-Ojo Resigns As Ondo Lawmaker

…as Ondo govt congratulates Minister-designate

Ahead of the inauguration and resumption of office as Minister of Interior, the lawmaker representing Akoko Northeast/ Northwest Federal Constituency of Ondo State Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has resigned from the National Assembly.

Tunji-Ojo’s resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abbas at the weekend.

The resignation letter was made available to reporters by the federal lawmaker’s spokesman, Mr Babatunde Alao on Monday who said the resignation became necessary after the former lawmaker accepted the nomination by President Bola Tinubu to serve as a Minister in his cabinet.

It would be recalled that Tunji-Ojo was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2019 and served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) in the 9th National Assembly.

He was re-elected into the National Assembly for a second term after winning the 2023 election.

In the letter, Tunji-Ojo confirmed that his resignation was necessitated by his appointment to serve Nigerians as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

He explained that he has been chosen at a time when the country was in dire need of technocrats to help contribute their quota to the advancement and economic growth of the nation.

While appreciating President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve the country in his new role as a Minister, Tunji-Ojo said he was prepared to give his best for the renewed hope and agenda of the present administration.

A copy of the letter read “Our dear country is in dire need of collaborative and concerted efforts that would engender the much-needed advancement to greater heights and I have been appointed to contribute my quota to achieve that enviable objective as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Aside from being a member of several committees in the National Assembly, Tunji-Ojo facilitated several projects of tremendous value and development to his constituents and constituency.

Meanwhile, the State government has congratulated the former lawmaker for his appointment as a Minister of Interior by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Acting Governor, Lucy Aiyedatiwa said the appointment was in recognition of his dedication to service and the impressive achievements he recorded while serving the people of Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

Aiyedatiwa in a statement personally signed by him said “You are a vibrant young man of class and courage who takes every assignment with commitment and diligence.

“I am confident that you will bring your wealth of legislative experience and managerial skills to bear on this new assignment entrusted to you by the President.

“Honourable Minister, as you embark on this huge task, I wish to assure you of the support of the Government and people of Ondo State and I look forward to an industrious working relationship.

“My best wishes for your success as you take up the responsibilities and challenges of your new office. I do not doubt your ability to give your best to the discharge of your duties in the Renewed Hope administration of Mr. President.”