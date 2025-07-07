Minister: Dearth Of Investment In Oil Sector For 10 Years Disturbing

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has expressed excitement over the return of investment in oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

He said the lack of investment in the sector for 10 years was unsavoury. He said one of the causative factors was that Nigeria’s financial sector was not globally competitive.

He spoke in Abuja at the just concluded 24th Edition of the NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition 2025 Nigerian Content Seminar with the theme: “Achieving Energy Sufficiency through Local Content Implementation.

He said: “You recall that when I was appointed minister in 2023, the issue then was that there was no investment for 10 years.

“We asked the question, why was there no investment for 10 years? And Nigerians were very happy when the global Chief Executive Officer of Total went to Ghana and Rwanda. And they said, ‘Nigeria had no investment for 10 years.’

And Nigerians were biting themselves as if that wasn’t the truth. It was an absolute statement of truth that there was no investment for 10 years. But I asked myself, why there was no investment for 10 years?

“There were pictorial reasons why there was no investment. Our legal framework was the same, but the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA) was still in the works.

Our fiscals were not globally competitive. And there were several other factors why there was no investment. “But from 2023, when President Bola Tinubu took over as President, the narrative has changed.

And you heard what the Group Chief Executive Officer,of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. (NNPC Ltd), Engineer Bayo Ojulari, said that we’ve got $17 billion in investment. “These things didn’t happen by accident.

It was not a coincidence. It’s as a result of deliberate efforts made, as a result of the policies, and as a result of the reforms at work.”

The minister said it was imperative for the country to build on that trajectory, to attract more investment. He said: “My engagement with leaders in the industry showed to me that there are no confidence in Nigeria But today, you’ll agree with me that the story is different.

“Investments are coming in because the investing community, global community now has absolute confidence in Nigeria.

That is why more investments are coming to Nigeria than we’ve seen in the last you know, decade. For us to, you know, sustain this momentum, we have to do what other countries are doing to attract capital.”