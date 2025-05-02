Minister Counsels Workers On Valid Issues

Share

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, yesterday assured Nigerian workers that their voices have been heard, adding that their concerns were valid.

Dingyadi who spoke at the 2025 May Day celebration held at the Eagles square in Abuja, have been commended by the labour movements in Nigeria at different fora, for having the interests of Nigerian workers at heart.

Represented by the Minister of State Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, he noted that the ministry has made significant strides in advancing labour policies, employment opportunities, and worker protections.

He said: “My dear esteemed and committed Nigerian workers, as your Minister of Labour and Employment, let me say this clearly: your voices are heard.

Your concerns are valid. And your resilience is deeply respected. This administration is committed to the renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, for a new Nigeria and very soon we will be there.”

