Minister Commissions Multi-Billion Naira Rebuilt Digital Park In Kano

President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled his promise to renovate the multi-billion naira Digital Industrial Park in Kano, which was vandalized during the nationwide #EndBadGovernment protest of August 1, 2024.

The much-anticipated facility was officially commissioned by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, marking a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s push for grassroots digital inclusion and economic transformation.

Though the park was originally completed in 2024, its progress was temporarily halted due to extensive damage during the protests. However, through a swift public-private intervention led by telecommunications infrastructure provider IHS Towers, the facility has now been fully restored and is set to commence operations, serving as a beacon of resilience and renewed hope for digital advancement in Northern Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo expressed the state government’s deep appreciation to the Minister for his dedication to digital development and for fostering partnerships with the private sector.

“Dr. Bosun Tijani’s unwavering love for Kano and his innovative decision to involve private sector players like IHS Towers in supporting government-led digital projects shows that Nigeria’s digital future is in safe hands,” he said. “This park is not just a facility; it is a symbol of opportunity, hope, and the digital awakening of Northern Nigeria.”

Representing IHS Towers, Mr. Kazeem Oladepo reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Kano State in developing its IT infrastructure. “We are ready to deepen our collaboration with the state government to ensure inclusive digital growth and innovation,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr. Tijani highlighted Kano’s unique position in Nigeria’s digital transformation, noting that the state recorded the highest number of applicants in the Federal Government’s digital skill acquisition programme, the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative. He said this demonstrates the readiness of Kano’s youth to embrace innovation and technology.

“Kano is ripe for digital transformation. The energy, talent, and hunger for opportunity here are unmatched,” Dr. Tijani said. “This project is for the people of Kano and Nigeria at large. I thank the Kano State Government for the immense support in actualizing this dream.”

As a mark of cultural appreciation and recognition, the Deputy Governor presented Dr. Tijani with a traditional sword and cap, bestowing on him the honorary title Sarkin Yakin Digitalization—meaning “Grand Commander of Digitalization”—in recognition of his pioneering role in advancing digital development in Kano and beyond.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, private sector stakeholders, and media representatives. The event underscored the growing synergy between the Federal Government, state governments, and corporate partners in unlocking Nigeria’s digital potential.

With the Digital Industrial Park now fully operational, stakeholders expect a surge in tech-driven economic activity, innovation hubs, capacity-building programmes, and job creation across Kano State and the broader northern region.