Minister Commission Gusau-Talata Mafara Road, Commends Tinubu, Umahi

The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has commissioned the renovated Gusau-Talata Mafara road at the Sokoto state border.

Barrister Goronyo has expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far on the ongoing construction and dualization of the Sokoto-Funtua-Zaria Federal road.

This critical road is a major economic artery in Zamfara State, serving as a key route for import and export linkages to neighbouring states, including Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, and Birnin Kebbi.

Goronyo also highlighted the benefits of a recently completed road project in the Sokoto-Kebbi-Zamfara-Katsina-Kaduna-Kano corridor.

According to Goronyo, the project will not only improve import and export activities within the region but also boost agricultural production, enhance security, and create over 120 job opportunities.

Furthermore, the project is expected to stimulate the growth of other businesses, thanks to the improved road network.

He noted that this development aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes infrastructure development to drive socio-economic growth.

The Minister commended President Tinubu’s commitment to providing adequate infrastructure, despite the challenging economic situation.

He urged the people of Zamfara to take a cue from other states, particularly Sokoto, in safeguarding roads.

He warned articulated vehicle drivers plying the Sokoto-Zamfara route to refrain from vandalizing the road.

Emphasized that his ministry will collaborate with other agencies, such as the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), to impound any vehicle that damages the road and ensure that the owners repair the damage.

He commended the supervising Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi for doing a job well done.

The dualization of the Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto road is expected to boost economic activities, improve road safety, and enhance the overall quality of life for communities along the route.

