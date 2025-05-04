Minister Commends Progress On Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road

Share

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Esq., has expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road (Zuba Section), commending the contractor, Messrs Infiouest (Nig.) Limited, for its professionalism and alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, the Minister noted during an inspection tour that approximately six kilometres—three kilometres on each lane—have been completed using reinforced rigid concrete pavement.

“The quality of work delivered so far reflects the President’s unwavering commitment to national development through robust infrastructure,” he stated.

Goronyo praised the dedication of the workforce and the deployment of modern construction equipment.

“The commitment of the workers is commendable. I salute their resilience and their support for Mr. President’s vision,” he said. He emphasized that upon completion, the road will reduce travel time, improve safety, curb insecurity, boost trade, and create employment opportunities.

Commenting on the materials used, the Minister described the construction as “superb,” noting that the reinforced rigid pavement is expected to last between 50 to 100 years—far superior to traditional asphalt.

Mr. Robert Turner, Project Manager and representative of the construction firm, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering a world-class project.

“There are no shortcuts. We are giving our very best to achieve the project’s goals,” he said, adding that the team works from 6:00 a.m. to as late as 9:00 p.m., constrained only by security challenges along the corridor.

“We have a spirited and dedicated team. Despite challenges, we are fully focused on delivering this critical project within record time,” Turner affirmed.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Olufunsho O. Adebiyi, underscored the strategic importance of adopting rigid pavement technology, particularly in light of Nigeria’s soil composition, water table levels, and high axle loads.

“Rigid pavement is relatively new to Nigeria, but it has become essential due to the persistent failure of flexible pavements under our local conditions,” he explained.

Adebiyi referenced past failures involving bitumen and cement interactions, particularly on high-traffic corridors like the Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway in Lagos.

He highlighted that the current method, which uses Y20 steel bars at 200mm intervals, is structurally stronger than most bridge decks.

“It is a sustainable solution that will outlast many of us and withstand the test of time,” he added.

He urged road users to be patient with the ongoing construction, assuring that the phased opening of completed sections would help minimise disruption.

“We understand the temporary discomfort, but in the end, this road will significantly improve lives and the economy,” he said.

The Zuba section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road remains a critical component of Nigeria’s transport infrastructure, and the Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring its timely and successful completion.

