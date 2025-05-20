Minister Commends Firm’s Innovative Approach To Gas Pipeline Mgt

Share

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has lauded Engineering Automation Technology Company (EATECH) for its groundbreaking investments in research and development, leading to innovative solutions for gas pipeline infrastructure management in Nigeria.

According to a statement yesterday, Ekpo during a recent visit to WrapMaster Global LLC, EATECH’s sister company based in Houston, Texas, United States of America (USA), commended the company’s bold strides in tackling complex challenges in the gas industry.

During his tour of the product display office and showroom, the Minister was shown various solutions for gas pipeline leak repairs, corrosion control and mitigation and structural re-enforcement manufactured by the EATECH affiliate company in the United States of America.

Ekpo praised EATECH’s strategic partnership with WrapMaster Global highlighting the company’s commitment to global excellence.

He said: “I am impressed by EATECH’s determination to push boundaries and set new standards in gas pipeline management.

“The solutions showcased during my visit demonstrate a deep understanding of Nigeria’s unique challenges and a commitment to providing cutting-edge technologies that can withstand various terrains, including onshore, swamp, offshore and deepwater operating environments.”

EATECH’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Emmanuel Okon, attributed the company’s success to its robust research and development efforts.

He said: “Our products are designed to address the specific challenges faced by Nigeria’s gas pipeline infrastructure,” Okon explained. “With our innovative solutions, we aim to protect, strengthen, and extend the lifespan of pipelines, ensuring seamless operations for up to 200 years.”

Okon thanked the Minister for the visit saying it was proof of his commitment to support indigenous companies driving innovation and excellence in the gas industry.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and industry operators for their support, which has enabled EATECH to thrive as a local company capable of competing globally with highquality products and standards.

