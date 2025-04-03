Minister Commends EcoBank, Others For Supporting Emerging Artists

Share

Hannatu Musa Musawa, the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, has called for stronger collaboration between the private and public sectors to ensure the sustainability of Nigeria’s art industry.

The Minister, who made the call during her visit to the +234 International Art Fair at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) in Lagos, also lauded Ecobank Nigeria, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Soto Gallery, and other fair sponsors for providing a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent and creativity.

Assuring that her ministry will continue to support and encourage such kind of initiatives, she expressed her satisfaction with the diverse range of paintings, photography, and sculptures on display.

She also assured the young artists of continued support and exposure to help them further contribute to the country’s economic growth.

The Minister stated: “From what I’ve seen so far, this event beautifully reflects the richness of Nigeria’s emerging talent. It serves as a bridge to the future, drawing inspiration from the past achievements of our ancestors in the world of art.

This +234 Art Fair is a powerful evolution of storytelling, filled with emotion. I am proud to see young Nigerian artists being given the opportunity to express themselves fully.”

She added: “I am truly proud of Ecobank and the other organizers for providing a platform that allows emerging artists to showcase their works.

To ensure long-term sustainability of the art industry, it is crucial to involve the government. I am honoured to be here today for the second edition of this wonderful art fair.”

