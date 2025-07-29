Minister Commends Dangote Refinery For Engineering Excellence

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has lauded the Dangote Petroleum Refinery for its exceptional engineering accomplishments and significant investment in the development of Nigerian talent.

Oduwole, who spoke during an official visit to the refinery in Lagos, said she was deeply impressed by the professionalism of young Nigerians operating world-class equipment at the facility, many of whom, she noted, had never travelled outside the country.

“It is deeply inspiring to see young Nigerians, many of whom have never left the country, operating world-class equipment with remarkable skill and professionalism,” the Minister said, according to a statement from Dangote Refinery on Tuesday.

“As a lecturer myself, I take great pride in witnessing their excellence in engineering. It is nothing short of exceptional.”

She described the refinery’s infrastructure as “bricks, mortar, and pipelines of extraordinary ambition,” commending both the scale of the project and the calibre of the personnel powering it.

Oduwole also praised the refinery’s founder, Aliko Dangote, for his commitment to Nigeria’s industrial transformation.

“Listening to Alhaji Dangote speak about this project is always a source of inspiration. This is not just a refinery, it is a bold statement of what is possible. This is Lagos, Nigeria, and there is truly nowhere else in the world with a facility of this kind at this scale,” she said.

During a presentation to the Minister, the Vice President of Oil & Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Edwin Devakumar, outlined the capabilities of the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) facility.

He said the refinery produces Euro-V quality petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and polypropylene, fully meeting Nigeria’s domestic demand for refined petroleum products, with surplus available for export. He noted that the facility also integrates the latest technologies to ensure environmental compliance and the production of clean fuels.

According to him, the refinery features a fully self-sufficient marine terminal for crude oil offtake and product loading, as well as an integrated steam and power generation system with a 435MW capacity, enough to supply the entire electricity demand of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, which serves Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara, and Ekiti states.

“We are one of the very few companies in the world to have executed both a petroleum refinery and a petrochemical complex directly as an EPC contractor,” Devakumar said.

He added that the company sent engineers abroad for training and employed about 60,000 skilled Nigerians during construction, giving them valuable experience in construction, testing, and commissioning.

Devakumar further disclosed that many of those trained by the company are now working as expatriates in countries across Africa and the United Arab Emirates, contributing to Nigeria’s foreign remittances.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Limited have continued to receive recognition for their commitment to developing local engineering talent.

Most recently, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), led by Executive Secretary Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, commended the refinery for prioritising indigenous expertise. Similarly, during a visit by the League of Engineering Bodies in Nigeria including the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), Association of Consulting Engineers in Nigeria (ACEN), and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) the delegation applauded the company for engaging Nigerian engineers throughout the construction, commissioning, and operations phases.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, is widely regarded as a transformational project poised to boost Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in refined products, reduce import dependence, and drive economic growth.