Minister Commends Academy Over Dedication To Performance Bond

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has lauded the Acting Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Dr. Kevin Okonna, for his commitment towards effectively implementing the Performance Management System (PMS) reform of the Federal Government in the institution.

At a two-day management retreat and ministerial handholding session for Performance Management System (PMS) and the Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS) held in the academy, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics (PRS) in the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Hajia Ibrahim Kalthum, who represented the minister, noted that the retreat was aimed at driving a successful implementation of the PMS and ECMS in the Academy.

In a statement by the academy’s Head of Department, Public Affairs, Domo Umoekpe, the ministry embarked on the two key reforms to strengthen performance, promote accountability and digital transformation across all its agencies in line with the strategic vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nigerians.

Oyetola said: “The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has, in alignment with the vision of His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, embarked on a comprehensive reform agenda aimed at strengthening performance, accountability, and digital transformation across all its agencies.

“The Maritime Academy of Nigeria, as Nigeria’s foremost maritime education and training institution, must lead by example in embracing these reforms, and the Ministry is glad that the Academy is taking these key reforms seriously.”

The minister noted that the PMS and ECMS were fully operational in the ministry, adding that while the PMS strategically aligns every staff and department to deliver on the ministry’s mandate and academy’s core objectives, the ECMS on the other hand streamlines and digitalises records, processes, and workflows, thereby promoting efficiency, transparency, and timely decision-making.

Also, he emphasised that the Performance Management System (PMS) was not merely about staff appraisals but fundamentally about strategic execution of tasks and that goals are cascaded seamlessly from the national level to institutional, departmental and finally to individual levels. For the academy, Oyetola noted that the reforms will translate into improved training outcomes, global competitiveness, and enhanced service delivery to cadets, seafarers, and stakeholders in the maritime industry.