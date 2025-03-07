Minister Champions Women’s Financial Empowerment

Share

In a resounding call to action, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan SulaimanIbrahim, has urged policymakers, financial institutions, and stakeholders to accelerate efforts in promoting financial literacy and inclusion for women, emphasising its critical role in economic empowerment.

Speaking at an event marking International Women’s Day, themed: “Accelerate Action – Empowering Women Through Financial Literacy & Inclusion,” the Minister underscored the urgent need for concrete measures to break financial barriers hindering women’s full participation in Nigeria’s economy.

The high-profile event, organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and co-sponsored by United Capital Asset Management Limited and Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, convened financial leaders and advocates committed to advancing women’s economic independence. Commending SEC’s leadership in championing financial inclusion, Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated:

“This year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action,’ is more than just a slogan; it is a decisive call for us to transition from dialogue to measurable progress.” The Minister stressed that financial literacy extends beyond money management—it is a transformative tool that enables women to make informed financial decisions, secure their families’ futures, and drive broader economic growth.

“When women are financially literate, they hold the power to shape their own destinies and become architects of lasting economic change,” she said.

However, she acknowledged that despite women’s significant contributions—owning nearly 40 per cent of Nigeria’s small businesses—many still face systemic financial exclusion.

Limited access to credit, exclusion from formal banking systems, and vulnerability to fraudulent schemes remain persistent challenges.

She emphasised that the Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, has set an ambitious target to empower 10 million women by 2027—a key component of its broader strategy to position Nigeria as a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

