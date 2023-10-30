Minister, CAS in Turkey to facilitate delivery of helicopters

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has disclosed that it will, “in the coming weeks,” take delivery of two additional attack helicopters from Turkey, to bolster the nation’s air power.

It said the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, are already in the part-Asian and part-European country, to facilitate the speedy delivery of the T-129 ATAK helicopters acquired by the Federal Government.

New Telegraph learnt that the platforms being expected are part of the 6 T-129 ATAK helicopters, which the government procured from the Turkish Aerospace Industry.

In a statement, yesterday, by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the NAF disclosed that the remaining helicopters are expected before the end of second quarter of 2024.

It said: “As part of programmes lined up for the visit, the Minister of Defence held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Lt-Gen Yasar Guler (rtd), on critical bilateral and defence cooperation issues.

“General Guler promised the minister of every support required from the Turkish military and defence companies to further strengthen and accelerate the defeat of terrorism and other criminal challenges facing Nigeria.

“The minister and the CAS also visited some selected Turkish companies, including Turkish Aerospace Industries, Aselsan and Roketsan. “These companies are among highly-rated global defence companies renowned for the production of quality defence and military equipment.”