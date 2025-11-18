New Telegraph

November 18, 2025
November 18, 2025
Minister Calls On Asian Investors To Boost Investments In Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has urged Asian investors to expand their investments in Abuja, highlighting that both infrastructure and policies are in place to support their ventures.

Speaking at the 2025 Nigeria–Hong Kong–China Business Summit at the Hong Kong International Conference Centre, Mahmoud said President Bola Tinubu has created a business-friendly environment with policies benefiting both local and foreign investors.

She noted that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and his team have been committed to advancing ease-of-doing-business initiatives, fostering an ecosystem that attracts investments in manufacturing, logistics, and innovation.

Mahmoud described the summit’s theme, “Tapping Nigeria’s Potential: Strategies for Becoming a Leading Manufacturing and Industrial Hub of Africa”, as timely, emphasizing Nigeria’s abundant natural resources, strategic geography, and entrepreneurial population.

She expressed optimism that the summit would strengthen Nigeria-Asia partnerships, promote industrial growth, and catalyze sustainable development.

