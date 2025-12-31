Minister Calls For FG, Professionals’ Engagement For Nat’l Devt

The Minister of State for Works, Hon. Muhammad Bello Goronyo, has called for a stronger collaboration, mentorship, and engagement with government and professional bodies to accelerate growth at both state and national levels, underscoring the critical roles of professionals in national development.

The Minister, according to the statement from the Director, Information and Public Relations Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Maryam Sanusi, fnipr., made this call on Thursday while delivering a keynote address at the 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sokoto Professionals Network, held on December 26, 2025, with the theme “Expanding Horizons, Strengthening Bonds.”

Addressing a gathering of respected elders, professionals, and community leaders, the minister conveyed warm greetings from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Works, while commending the Network for sustaining a credible platform that unites professionals across diverse sectors in the interest of Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

He described the AGM theme as timely and reflective of Nigeria’s current realities, noting that “expanding horizons” speaks to growth in knowledge, innovation, and global competitiveness, while “strengthening bonds” highlights the importance of unity, collaboration, and shared responsibility.

“In today’s interconnected world, progress is no longer driven by isolated efforts,” Goronyo said. “It is driven by strong networks built on trust, professionalism, and a common vision.”

The minister emphasised that professionals, including engineers, doctors, educators, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and technologists, remain central to nation-building, as their expertise shapes institutions, builds infrastructure, and drives economic growth.

According to the statement, the Minister said, “Nigeria’s development trajectory depends on how effectively professionals convert knowledge into practical solutions and individual achievements into collective societal impact.”

He noted that platforms such as the Sokoto Professionals Network are vital for mentorship, policy engagement, and meaningful contributions to development.

Speaking specifically on infrastructure, Goronyo described it as a critical catalyst for expanding economic and social opportunities. He said roads, bridges, and transport corridors go beyond physical construction, serving as enablers of commerce, education, healthcare delivery, security, and national integration.

The minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the quality, reach, and sustainability of infrastructure nationwide, while promoting professionalism, accountability, and local capacity in project execution, under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Government alone cannot achieve these objectives without the support and expertise of organised professionals,” he stressed.

Goronyo urged members of the Sokoto Professionals Network to strengthen bonds within and beyond the association — between senior professionals and young graduates, between those at home and in the diaspora, and between professionals and government institutions.

He noted that strong professional bonds encourage the exchange of ideas, build trust, and fast-track development, adding that a united and constructive professional voice can significantly influence policy formulation, innovation, and community development.

As deliberations continued at the AGM, the minister challenged members to deepen mentorship, uphold ethical standards, embrace innovation, and remain united in purpose.

“By expanding your horizons, you position Sokoto professionals for global relevance; by strengthening your bonds, you create lasting value for society,” he said.

The Minister commended the leadership and resilience of the Sokoto Professionals Network, expressing confidence that its impact would continue to grow in the coming years.