Minister Buys Nord UNILAG Vehicle, Restates FG’s Support For Made-In-Nigeria Products

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Olajumoke Oduwole, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting Nigerian businesses to scale across the country, the African continent, and globally.

She stated this on Independence Day during a visit to the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where she purchased a Made-in-Nigeria vehicle, a Nord Demir Jeep assembled at the Nord UNILAG Assembly Plant for her official use.

The Nord UNILAG Assembly Plant, established in July 2022 through a partnership between UNILAG and Nord Motions, is the first university-based automobile assembly plant and manufacturing hub in Africa.

Dr. Oduwole, an alumnus of the university, assured the management of the institution that she would “ride the vehicle with pride as an official car in Abuja and on official engagements.”

She explained that her decision to purchase the vehicle was part of efforts to promote the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. According to her, buying locally assembled vehicles will help boost foreign exchange earnings, create jobs, support education and research, and facilitate technology transfer.

The Minister also highlighted the administration’s achievements in stabilising the economy over the past two years.

During the visit, she was conducted on a tour of the Nord UNILAG Automobile Assembly Plant, including its research and development section, manufacturing and assembly workshop, and showroom, where completed vehicles were displayed in a modern glass-fronted facility.

In a statement by the Head of the Communication Unit, Mrs. Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research), Prof. Bola Oboh, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, described the moment as the fulfilment of a bold vision to place practical knowledge, industry exposure, and innovation at the core of UNILAG’s academic mission.

She said the purchase signified both the Minister’s and the Federal Government’s confidence in indigenous innovation while spotlighting the capacity of Nigerian institutions to deliver world-class solutions as the country marked 65 years of independence.

“For the University of Lagos, this was a moment that echoed the values of UNILAG as a university committed to producing graduates who create solutions, not just seek opportunities,” Prof. Oboh stated.

She noted that the partnership with Nord Automobile also provides UNILAG students, not only in engineering but across various disciplines with yearly internship opportunities to gain practical industry experience.

Welcoming the Minister to her alma mater, Prof. Oboh described the visit as symbolic, taking place on a significant national day and reinforcing the limitless possibilities for innovation in Nigeria.

“It was even more symbolic and prestigious for the university that the Minister made her visit on such an auspicious day, picking her official vehicle assembled not just by Nigerians, but on the soil of her alma mater,” she added.