Minister Backs CBAAC’s Plan For Full Pan-African Status

The Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy Permanent Secretary, Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, has promised support for the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) to achieve full Pan-African status. Muhammad made the promise on Monday during his visit to CBAAC in Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary was taken on a tour by the Director-General of CBAAC, Aisha Adamu Augie, alongside management and staff of the Centre.

The permanent secretary expressed his delight at the vast collections the Centre holds and was amazed by the content of the documentation, the depth of collections that have been preserved over the years.

Yawale, who assumed duty on the 14th of May, 2025, paid the visit to the Centre as part of his oversight functions.