Minister Assures Of Increased Gas Supply

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has assured that alongside his team and other relevant agencies, serious work was ongoing to resolve the crisis in gas feedstock supplies to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production and distribution companies.

He stated that the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu offered tremendous opportunities for the unlocking of the country’s huge gas potential for economic growth and prosperity.

He spoke during a tour of the GreenVille LNG Ltd facility in Rumuji, Rivers State, according to a statement on Wednesday, by his spokesman, Louis Ibah.

During the visit, Ekpo commended the board and management of the company for the vision and commitment to pioneering the establishment of the first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production and distribution company for domestic use in Nigeria.

The statement explained that at present, Greenville LNG is equipped with three liquefaction trains and a total capacity to produce 2,250 metric tonnes of LNG per day.

Ekpo said: “I am impressed with what I have seen here today. We are moving towards zero emission and we need to do everything to supply gas to Nigerians.

“The removal of fuel subsidy gives room for the development of gas sector potential. And I want to assure you that the government of President Bola Tinubu will do everything to give you all the support that you need; we will do what is possible to increase gas supply to companies like yours.”

According to the statement, managers of the plant informed the minister while conducting him around the plant that the three trains were not working at optimal capacities due to insufficient gas supply.