Minister Appeals For More Private Sector Intervention In Education, Health Sector

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo has urged private sector investors in the oil and gas sector to commit more funds to their corporate social responsibility programmes, particularly in the education and health sectors.

Ekpo spoke at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State during the Commissioning Ceremony of the Accident and Emergency Unit Facility reconstructed, equipped, and donated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital by the Nigeria LNG Limited as part of its Hospital Support Programme.

These were disclosed on Wednesday in a statement by the minister’s media aide, Louis Ibah.

At the event, the minister made cash donations to the management of the hospital to support the stocking of drugs at the new pharmacy of the accident and emergency unit and to offset the medical bills of some patients brought in on emergency but who can’t afford to foot their bills.

The minister said the NLNG intervention in the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital and other ones completed and donated to other teaching hospitals in universities across the country was in consonance with the priorities of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration. This is because he charged other companies doing business in the oil and gas sector to emulate the NLNG.

Ekpo said: “The NLNG project in healthcare facilities in our universities is in consonance with the priorities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration which focuses on education, health, and social investments as essential pillars of development which focuses on education, health, and social investments as essential pillars of development,”

“The NLNG Hospital Support Programme particularly epitomizes a commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery across Nigeria. This initiative is not just a corporate social responsibility endeavor; it is a lifeline to millions of Nigerians, providing access to improved healthcare facilities and services. This is an endeavor I am most proud of and wish that more operating companies in the energy sector will replicate it across the health and education sector.”

The Minister assured guests at the event of the commitment of the oil and gas sector to offering a multi-purpose approach in its bid to significantly contribute to national development.

He commended the NLNG for its foresight and unwavering dedication to national development.

Ekpo said: “This is not just an investment in bricks and mortar; they are investments in our most valuable resource – our people. I charge other corporate entities to emulate the NLNG initiative to advance private sector frontiers to contribute meaningfully to the health and well-being of our citizens. The importance of this project.”

The minister charged the management of the University Teaching Hospital to ensure that the facility is properly maintained and utilized to its fullest potential to save lives.

He also laid a new foundation for the construction of another medical facility at the teaching hospital.