Minister: Agric Sector’s Growth Key To FG’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The administration of President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing Nigeria’s food security, positioning it as a central pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi, revealed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, recently.

He stated that the government’s vision was to ensure that “no man goes to bed hungry,” underscoring food security as a top priority in the country’s agricultural and economic strategies.

“Food security is on the front burner in the agriculture sector; it is the mainstream of Nigeria’s economy.”

The Minister highlighted on going programmes aimed at improving food availability, reducing poverty, and promoting gender inclusivity.

According to him, these initiatives are designed not only to safeguard food supplies but also to play a critical role in economic revitalisation.

However, despite these assurances, Nigerians continue to grapple with skyrocketing food prices, which have intensified economic hardships over the past year.

Critics argue that immediate interventions are necessary to address the rising cost of living and make tangible progress on food security goals.

As the administration rolls out its agricultural policies, the nation awaits the impact of these measures on household food access and overall economic stability.

