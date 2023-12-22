Minister Admits Severe Suffering in the Land

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, has admitted that the country is going through “a very tough time”. Speaking to reporters in Abeokuta yesterday, he, how- ever, said President Bola Tinubu has what it takes to fix the economy. Edun and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani were honoured by the Alake of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Gbadebo alongside other sons and daughters of Egbaland for their appointments.

The ex-Governors Segun Osoba and Ibikunle Amosun as well as Iyabo Obasanjo- Bello, the Olowu of Owu kingdom, Oba Saka Matemilola and the Osile Oke-Ona of Egba Oba Adedapo Tejuoso were present at the event. Edun said Nigerians must continue to have faith in Tinubu despite the economic situation in the country.

He said: “We have done it before, but it is a very tough time and it is very important that Nigerians are encouraged, not lose hope and have confidence and trust in President Bola Tinubu’s ability to turn the economy around. “He (Tinubu) has the boldness and courageous leadership and he is willing to take the tough decisions, yet at the same time he has the empathy for the ordinary people to ensure that he lim- its the pain and not leave them to their plight.

“He has instead intervened with all kinds of measures to assist and manage the cost of living increase that has become the part of fall out of the measures that he has taken, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the adjustment of the exchange rate regime.