Minister, Adesina To Visit SAGLEV’s EV Assembly Plant In Lagos

SAGLEV Electromobility Company Limited has announced that Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and the immediate past President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, will visit its Electric Vehicle (EV) Assembly and Manufacturing facility in Imota, Imota, Lagos.

According to a statement by the company, Dr. Oduwole is scheduled to embark on a familiarization tour of the state-of-the-art EV plant on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The facility is located at Plot 1/11 Bang Amos Industrial Estate, Ogidiga Crescent, Imota, Lagos.

The visit is part of the Federal Government’s broader agenda to support green industrialization, enhance local manufacturing capacity, and promote innovation in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

SAGLEV also revealed that on Thursday, July 31, 2025, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina will tour the facility as part of his continued efforts to mobilize support for the sustainable industrial development of climate-resilient transportation infrastructure across Africa.

As Nigeria’s pioneer indigenous EV assembler and manufacturer, SAGLEV currently produces 16 electric vehicle models, including ride-hailing cars, executive sedans, mid-sized delivery vans, BRT buses, and utility trucks.

The company is at the forefront of Africa’s e-mobility revolution, playing a vital role in job creation, local content development, technology transfer, and import substitution in the green mobility ecosystem.

“These visits by national and continental leaders validate our commitment to Nigeria’s industrial future and Africa’s clean transportation revolution,” said Dr. Sam Faleye, CEO of SAGLEV. “We are honored to welcome Dr. Jumoke Oduwole and Dr. Akinwumi Adesina as they witness firsthand the progress we are making.”