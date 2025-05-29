Mining: Reps Threaten Quarry Operators With Licence Revocation

Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals has threatened to recommend the revocation of mining licences for quarry operators across the country over illegal operations and refusal to honour legislative summons.

Chairman of the committee, Jonathan Gbefwi (SDP, Nasarawa), issued the warning during an investigative hearing into the activities of mining companies in Nigeria, held on Thursday.

Gbefwi specifically ordered Arab Contractors and Omatek to present all relevant documents authorising their quarry operations or face immediate shutdown.

Expressing his displeasure, the lawmaker decried the persistent refusal of several quarry operators to appear before the committee, describing it as a blatant disregard for Nigerian laws.

“It is unacceptable for companies to operate within Nigeria while disobeying extant laws and ignoring legislative oversight,” he said.

He revealed that a recent oversight visit by the committee to various quarry sites within the Federal Capital Territory exposed numerous irregularities, especially the failure of operators to meet their community development obligations.

According to him, many of the companies visited had only technical staff residing in Nigeria, while managing directors and top executives—primarily foreign nationals, particularly from China—remained abroad.

“We welcome foreign investment in Nigeria, but we will not tolerate a situation where host communities are subjected to inhumane conditions and denied the benefits promised under signed agreements,” Gbefwi said.

The committee also discovered that Arab Contractors was operating an illegal quarry site without securing approvals from the relevant regulatory agencies.

Gbefwi warned that beyond recommending the suspension of operations, the committee may push for the outright revocation of mining licences for companies that fail to comply with Nigerian laws and community development standards.

