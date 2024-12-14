Mining Project: Gov. Sule Flags Off Remodeling Of Schools In Kokona LGA

Share

…projects are parts of CSR by a mining company in the area, Black Gem New Energy Co. Ltd

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday inaugurated some remodelled schools in Ego and Agaza in the Koko Local Government of Nasarawa State.

The schools were built by a mining company operating in the area, Black Gem New Energy Company Ltd as part of its community development initiatives.

The projects which are part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility involve renovation, fencing and construction of blocks of classrooms at primary and secondary schools in Ego and Agaza communities.

Governor Sule said that the construction of the schools, if completed would improve the standard of education in the area.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. John D.W. Mamman, the governor lauded the mining company for the noble initiative.

Sule then charged the benefitting communities to take advantage of the schools to send their wards to attain western education.

The governor reinstated his administration’s continued commitment to key into different policies and programmes that would have a direct bearing on the education sector.

On his part, the Member Representing Kokona East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi commended Gov. Sule for attracting investors to the state via mining activities.

Ogazi also thanked the Governor for allowing a mining license to Black Gem New Energy Co. Ltd to mine in their communities.

He further charged the youths of the community to provide a conducive atmosphere for the company to thrive in its operation.

“This is Black Gem New Energy Company Ltd Corporate Social Responsibility, this is made possible even as the Executive Chairman of the company Mr Chin approved the request of the community before the commencement of their exploration in this area, ” he said.

The Traditional Ruler of Agwada said that the existence of the company in the area was a good omen for the people because their coming has started yielding positive results through the renovation, construction and fencing of the schools which will go a long way in complementing government efforts in the education sector of the State.

He urged the people of the area to co-exist peacefully for peace and development to thrive.

On his part, the Managing Director of the Company, Mr Andy Zhong appreciated the Governor and the community for providing the enabling environment for them to operate in the area saying that the company will discharge its duties effectively and fulfil all its community development agreements and corporate social responsibility.

He said the remodelling of the schools was part of the company’s social responsibility to the community.

The Managing Director said that the community should expect more in terms of the provision of potable water, electricity, and rural roads among others.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Kokona Local Government Council, Hon. Agbawu M. Agbawu appreciated Black Stone New Energy Co Ltd for its laudable development efforts in the area.

He also called on the community to embrace unity and live in peace, adding that peace is the only way to guarantee meaningful development in society.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"