Mining Of Uranium To Commence In Taraba As FG Grants License To Coy

The Federal Ministry of Environment has granted a license to Clarisver Solution to commence exploration and mining of Uranium in Mika village of Yorro Local Government Area of Taraba State.

New Telegraph reports that the licensing process in Mika Taraba State is the very first in the history of Nigeria.

The company’s Environment consultant, Mr Leonard Kemalolam who made the disclosure during a meeting organised by the Federal Ministry of Environment to review the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the proposed Uranium mining project in Jalingo, the state capital, noted that it got a lease to mine an area covering 26 square kilometres.

According to him, the impact assessment which had officials of the Taraba state ministry of Environment, Nigerian Nuclear Regulation Authority (NNRA) and the host communities in attendance, was necessary, as it was a prerequisite mandated by the NNRA to critically examine the radiological impact of the project once it commences, and figure out ways to mitigate its effect.

He said: “License on Mika Uranium mining is subject to regulation by Nigerian Nuclear Regulation Authority under Nuclear Safety and Radiation protect Act no 9 of 1995. However, the objectives of the Environmental impact assessment are to identify and evaluate the potential environmental and social risks and impacts of the proposed project and recommend measures to mitigate, manage and control the potential risks.

“Other key aspect of the Environmental impact assessment of the proposed Uranium mining project in Taraba state is to inform, consult and engage the communities and stakeholders that would be affected by the project and also obtain their feedback.

“Clarisver Solution Ltd has followed the Uranium licensing process in compliance with the guidance of the NNRA which is the only authority in Nigeria which can deliver the license to mine and mill uranium in Nigeria.”

Chairman EIA review panel, Alhaji Kasimu Bayero, said the project would unlock massive economic opportunities for Taraba state and Nigeria, especially through the provision of a good additional source of foreign income to boost revenue generation.

Bayero who is a retired Director of pollution control and Environmental Health at the Federal Ministry of Environment, explained that Uranium was a category 1 material that requires compliance with all regulations and guidelines provided by relevant Acts and Laws on Uranium mining.

Representative of the chief of Kwaji chiefdom where the Uranium deposit is located, Alhaji Gabdo, insisted the company must guarantee the security of the entire communities surrounding the mining site as well as fully pay compensation to land owners before it commences operation.

He also insisted the company must fulfil the promise made to the communities which include; the employment of sixty per cent of the total company workers from the communities, and the provision of social amenities such as water, roads, schools and health facilities.